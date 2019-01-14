It’s official: Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl halftime show

(Gray News) - After months of speculation, the NFL confirmed Sunday that Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Feb. 3.
When rumors first began swirling in September about Maroon 5’s involvement, many questioned why a hometown artist – in this case, one from Atlanta – wasn’t going to be featured.
Though hometown artists are rare at the Super Bowl, the NFL came through this year by adding Atlanta native Big Boi, known for being one half of the hip hop duo Outkast, as one of “a slate of guest artists.”
Those guests also include Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott.
The show is being billed as “the broadest range of musical genres ever seen” at the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, a promotional video released by Maroon 5 and Big Boi on Twitter may only look like hype, but “SpongeBob SquarePants” fans were quick to point out a brief clip featuring the beloved cartoon character.
Following the death of “SpongeBob” creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018, fans started a Change.org petition in hopes of honoring the man with a Super Bowl performance of rock ballad “Sweet Victory."
In one episode, SpongeBob and his friends performed the song in the show’s own version of a Super Bowl halftime show.
The petition has since received more than 1 million signatures and Twitter shout-outs from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will be hosting Super Bowl LIII.
However, it remains to be seen if fans will see their wish honored come February.
In 2018, the Super Bowl halftime show featured Justin Timberlake.
