Goodwill hosting newest Amarillo mobile health clinic site

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the community are invited to receive free health screenings and low-cost immunizations at the City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s newest mobile health clinic location on Jan. 15.
The clinic will be hosted at Goodwill on 1904 Bell Street from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Immunizations will be available for:
- Pneumonia
- MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)
- Tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough
- Influenza
- HPV (Human papillomavirus)
- Meningitis
- Hepatitis A and B
Immunizations are available for $14.95 per dose.
HIV and syphilis testing will also be available free of charge.
Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or too little insurance are eligible to participate.
No eligible participant will be turned away for inability to pay.
