1 dead after vehicle rollover in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person is dead after an early morning rollover accident near the 2400 block of North Hughes Street in Amarillo.
Sometime before 5:00 a.m., Amarillo police were called to the area on a report of a vehicle collision.
When they arrived on scene, they determined that a vehicle had hit another parked vehicle and rolled over.
According to police at the scene, one person in the moving vehicle is dead.
The other car had nobody on board.
Crews in the area have restricted traffic from 24th and Hughes to Broadway while police investigate the scene.
Amarillo Police’s Traffic Investigation Squad is on the scene.
