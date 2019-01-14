‘Bowl for the Horses’ event raises money for local horse rescue

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue said their Sixth Annual ‘Bowl for the Horses’ is a fun way to get the community involved in supporting their cause.
“It’s a great fundraiser for people who aren’t really horse people, but they want to do something for the horse rescue,” said volunteer at the equine rescue Cortney Woodall. “So it’s kind of a win-win they get to come out, have fun and bowl and then we get the donations and the profits and stuff to go towards the horses.”
Bowling costs as well as sold raffle tickets, door prizes and baked goods will all go to benefit the horses and what’s necessary to take care of them.
President and founder of the rescue, Terri Gammage, said most of the money raised will go toward feed and veterinary costs.
“Our biggest need right now is alfalfa hay,” she said. “We’re almost out we’ve got several horses that are eating alfalfa hay and we’re almost out of alfalfa. We always need money on hand for vet bills. For feed, we buy a couple tons of feed every month so you know it takes a lot of feed. Our general fund to help pay for the horses. Just to take care of them.”
Recently, the equine rescue took in three ex-race horses from a kill pen in Kansas and are expecting to take in three more.
“We don’t take horses that we can’t afford to take care of properly and there’s nothing worse than me having to say no to a horse,” said Gammage. “It’s happened a few times, but we try to take everything that we’re asked to take within reason.”
The non-profit is run strictly by volunteers and is always in need of extra help.
They also encourage making monetary donations, sponsoring a horse as well as coming out to meet the horses in their care at future fundraising events.
For more information on how you can support the Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue beyond the bowling alley, visit their Facebook page.
“There’s so many horses out there that are in the slaughter pipeline and being put down and starving and this is our way to help,” said Woodall. “But we can only take in the horses that we have the money for. So the more donations, the more support we have, the more horses we get to help.”
The non-profit’s next fundraiser is a Spring trail ride held in April at Boys Ranch.
