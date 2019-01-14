550 animals entered into Randall County Junior Stock Show

550 animals entered into Randall County Junior Stock Show
An exhibitor inspects an animal during the 2017 show. (Source: KFDA)
By Jacob Helker | January 14, 2019 at 3:45 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 3:45 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - 233 students will showcase their prize animals during the 71st annual Randall County Junior Livestock Show beginning on Jan. 15 at the Happy State Bank Event Center.

A total of 550 animals have been raised for competition for the free event.

The show will begin on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. with the cattle competition and will continue on Jan. 16 at 2:00 p.m. with the poultry and rabbit show.

A beef skillathon, or an event teaching students and youth about topics related to beef production and management, will continue the stock show on Jan. 17 at 12:00 p.m., followed by the livestock judging competition at 600 p.m.

Jan. 18 will wrap up the show with awards presented starting at 9:00 a.m. and an all-day swine show.

A premium sale will be held on Jan. 21 at the WTAMU Legacy Hall in Canyon. Potential buyers will be served a complementary steak dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call Randall County Extension Office at (806) 468-5543.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.