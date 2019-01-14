Amber Alert issued for missing girl from south Texas

GEORGE WEST, TX (KLTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from south Texas.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an Amber Alert has been issued for Marisol Arroyo, of George West, TX. She was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 522 County Road 101 in George West.
Arroyo is described to be Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′ and 85 lbs, according to DPS.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported she was abducted. They report the suspect is 21-year-old Rigoberto Santos.
They reported the two are traveling in an orange 2007 Chevrolet with Oklahoma plates EKH253.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office at (361)449-2271.
