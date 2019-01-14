Amarillo Sod Poodles release half-season memberships for 2019 season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have released half-season memberships for the inaugural 2019 season.
According to a news release, half-season memberships include 35 home games in 2019 and plans start as low as $250 per seat. Seat selection will be a first come, first served basis.
There are two plans for the half-season memberships. Plan A includes an opening night ticket on April 8. Plan B includes a ticket to the July 4 game.
Both options guarantee the same seat for all 35 games.
For more information on full-season or half-season memberships, call (806) 803-7762.
