Amarillo Sod Poodles release half-season memberships for 2019 season
Source: Amarillo Professional Baseball
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 14, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 12:01 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have released half-season memberships for the inaugural 2019 season.

According to a news release, half-season memberships include 35 home games in 2019 and plans start as low as $250 per seat. Seat selection will be a first come, first served basis.

There are two plans for the half-season memberships. Plan A includes an opening night ticket on April 8. Plan B includes a ticket to the July 4 game.

Both options guarantee the same seat for all 35 games.

For more information on full-season or half-season memberships, call (806) 803-7762.

