Amarillo police officer arrests high risk domestic violence offender

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo police officer is being recognized for his work in arresting a high risk domestic violence offender.
On January 6, Amarillo Police Officer Matthew Brush was patrolling around hotels found in the I-40 and Paramount area.
While patrolling, Officer Brush recognized a vehicle belonging to a suspect identified as a ‘high risk domestic violence offender’. He was checked for outstanding warrants and was found to have a protective order against him.
During his investigation, Officer Brush discovered that a victim, listed as a protected person in the protective order, was in the same hotel as the suspect. Officer Brush also discovered that the suspect had assaulted this victim two times before since July and was arrested both times.
APD emphasized that victims of family violence often return to their abusers. Protective orders are issued, in many cases, to protect victims.
Officer Brush had more officers meet him at the hotel where they obtained a room number for the victim.
Officials said because the suspect and victim were together, it was apparent that the suspect had no regard for the courts and order against him.
The suspect was arrested by Officer Brush for violation of a protective order/bond two or more times within 12 months and taken to Potter County Jail.
In effort to stop victim blaming in family violence situations, APD has partnered with other law enforcement and support agencies in the community to make up the Domestic Violence Task Force.
The task force has been in place for around 20 years.
APD has dedicated detectives, attorneys and other agency personnel who are working to help domestic violence victims and their families by targeting and holding high risk domestic violence offenders accountable.
