Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen Cadillac Escalade

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle stolen between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7.
The stolen SUV is a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade and was stolen from the 4500 block of McCarty Boulevard in Amarillo.
The vehicle should show license plate DTS-6281 and a VIN ending in 125230.
According to the description, all four wheel caps are also missing from the SUV.
Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Any tip that leads to an arrest or the recovery of the stolen property could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
