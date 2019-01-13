Washington Nationals hitting coach holds clinic in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - D-Bat in Amarillo hosted a special guest this weekend- Washington Nationals hitting coach, Joe Dillon.
Dillon had a great relationship with D-Bat during his five years living in Amarillo between his career as a professional baseball player, and his current one as a hitting coach in the majors. He wanted to make an effort to give back to the local baseball community.
"[I wanted to] come do a camp, help give back to the community and the baseball community here, and help the kids get ready for the upcoming season," explained Dillon.
As a professional coach, he knows exactly how to connect with developing players- by focusing on the individual.
"There's certain fundamentals that all good hitters do,” said Dillon. “Obviously there's all individual ways to do that, everybody's a little bit different, and you know that's kind of where the coaching comes into play. Connecting with individuals, and finding out what works for them individually."
Some of the proceeds from the clinic go back into local baseball, through the "For The Love of the Game" scholarship at Amarillo High; that honors former Sandies coach Dick Jones.
"It's designed for the senior who plays the game the right way,” said Jones.“Hustles all the time, is out there leaving it all out on the field."
The first step to that scholarship? It might just be a lesson with Coach Dillon.
"Any time you’re going to deal with the quality of Coach Dillon, you need to run. You need to get here as quickly as possible,” expressed Jones.
Dillon played baseball for Texas Tech in the late 1990s, and went on to have a 13 year career in the MLB. He began his career as a hitting coach in 2013 with the Washington Nationals organization for their AAA team, the Syracuse Chiefs, and moved up the Nationals position this year.
