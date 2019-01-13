Trump concealed details from meeting with Putin, report says

(CNN) - A new published report alleges that there are no detailed records of personal meetings President Donald Trump has had with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials, reported Saturday that no such records exist of five personal meetings the two leaders have had.
Current and former U.S. officials told the Post that Trump’s efforts to conceal records include confiscating notes from the interpreter as well as not allowing them to discuss the meetings with members of his administration.
A White House spokesperson disputed that characterization to the Post, saying former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a full report of one such Trump-Putin meeting to U.S. officials back in 2017.
The report comes as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump campaign associates had any ties to Moscow.
