Fog & Freezing Fog Possible Tonight

Dense freezing fog developed across much of the area late last night and through the morning hours. Besides the dense fog, it’s been a cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are also still tracking a few light rain or snow flurries across the West areas but most of us have been cold and cloudy. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect cloudy skies with areas of fog and freezing fog developing by late night. Looks like another cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.