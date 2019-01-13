Clarendon family celebrates fourth generation Eagle Scout

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - As 16-year-old Tyler Paul makes the transition from Boy Scout to Eagle Scout, he’s also carrying on a 100-year-old family legacy.
“My brother was an Eagle Scout and my father was an Eagle Scout and so there is a long legacy within our family for Eagle Scouting,” said Tyler’s mother Laura Paul. “You could just see that it was coming down the line that he was going to be an Eagle Scout.”
The first Eagle Scout in the Paul family dates back to 1919 in Ohio.
Tyler’s grandfather is a second generation Eagle Scout from 1954, and his Uncle, a third generation Eagle Scout in the year 1990.
At the Court of Honor ceremony, his family was able to participate in honoring Tyler as the fourth generation to achieve the rank.
“That’s always been, I think, part of what’s driven Tyler is that family heritage of scouting and it’s always been evident in the support his family has shown for Tyler’s efforts in scouting,” said Tyler’s Cub Scouts Master Roger Estlack. “I know that I have some nephews and a son and a daughter that are on their way to get Eagle and Tyler will be part of that as they look up to him and the things that he has done and the leadership that he has shown.”
Tyler’s mother said the scout program has helped him grow in character, morality and leadership.
“When he came through the Cub scouting program, some of it was as simple as, you know, this was a program and this is what you did and this was different opportunities,” she said. “Now you see a different growth in it that it is serving other people and it’s him stepping up and stepping out of his comfort zone.”
Tyler believes no matter the generation, the journey to Eagle Scout is never-ending and about how you can continue to serve others.
“It’s not always about the merit badge or anything or the rank. It’s only about how you accomplished anything and how you are keeping together,” he said. How you’re helping your troop out. As long as you’re helping, you’re ok."
He has this advice for future generations of Eagle Scouts: “Don’t quit. And just keep going. Just make sure you keep going.”
This summer, Tyler will be continuing his service in the scouting program by attending the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.
He’ll be the first Eagle Scout in his family to attend.
