Clarendon family celebrates fourth generation Eagle Scout

“That’s always been, I think, part of what’s driven Tyler is that family heritage of scouting and it’s always been evident in the support his family has shown for Tyler’s efforts in scouting,” said Tyler’s Cub Scouts Master Roger Estlack. “I know that I have some nephews and a son and a daughter that are on their way to get Eagle and Tyler will be part of that as they look up to him and the things that he has done and the leadership that he has shown.”