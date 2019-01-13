Area emergency management teams getting ready for fire season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Area emergency management teams are already getting ready for fire season.
This week, Fritch and Borger fire departments, along with the Borger/Hutchinson Office of Emergency Management and Texas Forest Service all met to work on ways to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
They also discussed ways that people can make their house more resilient to wildfire.
To learn more about what you can do to make your house more resilient to wildfire, please visit firewise.org
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.