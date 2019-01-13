Amarillo PD partnering with area agencies to create Domestic Violence Task Force

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Area officers are getting proactive when it comes to domestic violence in the panhandle.
The Amarillo Police Department is partnering with other law enforcement and support agencies to create a Domestic Violence Task Force.
Through the task force they will have detectives and attorneys working with victims and their families.
They will also target high risk offenders, holding them accountable for their actions and not letting them get away with any law violations.
