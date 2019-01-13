Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Arthur Street will be closed under I-40 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly from Sunday, Jan. 13 to Wednesday, Jan. 16.
The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at the Arthur Street overpass from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly from Monday, Jan. 14 to Wednesday, Jan. 16.
The Lakeside Drive exit ramp from I-40 eastbound will be closed during the day on Thursday, Jan 17. Eastbound I-40 traffic can exit at Whitaker Road to go to Lakeside Drive, or exit at Airport Boulevard and circle back to Lakeside Drive.
On I-27 southbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 15, for patching and crack seal operations.
On I-27 northbound, the right and center lanes will be closed from 45th Avenue to the downtown interchange on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16 and 17, for patching.
Expect various lane closures in both directions along the I-27 frontage roads from Sundown Lane to Rockwell Road for crack seal operations.
On I-27, there will be various lane closures in both directions from Rockwell Road to the Swisher County line for full-depth concrete repair.
