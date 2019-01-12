U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn introduce Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act to Congress

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Both of our senators representing Texas introduced a new bill in our nation’s capital.
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act to Congress this week.
The bill would allow people with concealed carry privileges in their home state to use those rights in any other state with concealed carry laws, while abiding by the laws in that state.
Co-sponsored by a number of other Republican Senators, Cruz and Cornyn say the act would protect fundamental constitutional rights, and respect state sovereignty.
