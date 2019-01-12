Jayme Closs timeline: From kidnap to escape

(Gray News) - Jayme Closs persevered through 87 days of captivity before orchestrating her own escape this week, and finally returning to her family.
The 13-year-old’s traumatic saga began in the early morning of Oct. 15, when a 21-year-old who had apparently targeted her forced his way into her family’s home, killed her parents and kidnapped her.
It’s still not clear how she found a way to escape, but what began more than two months ago in tragedy and sorrow has ended, for her remaining family, in relief and joy.
“We cried and cried, so it’s been very emotional. A very happy night. Time to move forward, and we will get through this with Jayme," her aunt, Jennifer Smith, said. “We said we’d never give up, and we didn’t. And now we got her."
With our timeline at the top of this page, trace through the steps of a desperate search, the family’s enduring hope and Jayme Closs' remarkable return.
“Jayme is the hero in this case," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday. “There is no question about it.”
