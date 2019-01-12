Curbside cart program officially rolls out on Monday

“I have a garbage can in my garage now, but if I dump my trash in there and it starts stinking, I can take it to the dumpster. If it starts stinking then, I don’t have anywhere to go except for waiting for them, and then I put it outside. I’m telling you that’s what bothers me,” said Brian Thomas. "They say the lids are pretty sturdy and all that kind of stuff. I’ve got possums, I’ve got foxes, I’ve got coyotes. All those things, I’ve caught, I’ve seen right here in my yard. "