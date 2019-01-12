Curbside cart program officially rolls out on Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Beginning Monday, residents who are in the City of Amarillo’s first phase of curbside cart distribution will have their trash picked up via the carts for the first time.
Throughout the week, the curbside carts, large enough to hold about 95 gallons of trash, have been distributed to those in the phase one zone.
The city says the 2,400 residents who are a part of phase one of the curbside cart program will have carts delivered to them by tomorrow.
“We’re delivering those with instructions on how to use and care for your cart. We just ask that you place it next to the curb, leave it three feet next to your cart,” said Blair Snow, Interim Superintendent of Solid Waste for the City of Amarillo. “We’ll start collecting those on Monday.”
For those who are part of the transition, cart pick up will be the same as regular trash collection days.
As the city has been dropping carts off throughout the week, they’ve been placing X’s on the ground as a suggested location.
“That’s a good placement for your cart, obviously if a car parks there or something gets to close to your X, you can move it down,” said Snow.
In an Amarillo Facebook group, some people who have received carts have shown pictures of carts fallen over.
A resident who has not received a cart yet, but has attended one of the city’s informative sessions, says that’s a legitimate concern.
“I have a garbage can in my garage now, but if I dump my trash in there and it starts stinking, I can take it to the dumpster. If it starts stinking then, I don’t have anywhere to go except for waiting for them, and then I put it outside. I’m telling you that’s what bothers me,” said Brian Thomas. "They say the lids are pretty sturdy and all that kind of stuff. I’ve got possums, I’ve got foxes, I’ve got coyotes. All those things, I’ve caught, I’ve seen right here in my yard. "
With the possibility of animals knocking it over, Thomas is concerned about where the trash could wind up.
“Once it knocks over, who is responsible for cleaning that up? Home owner, I’m sure,” said Thomas. “Which I don’t want trash blowing around, so I will go out there and pick it up. So those are the things that concern you a little bit.”
If you’ve been given a cart and would like to learn more about the process, visit curbsidecart.com
