Chilly Weekend

Been watching some wrap around moisture stream through the area. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect a slight chance of rain or snow showers otherwise it will be cloudy. Better wrap around snow chances exist across the Northern areas mainly KS and the OK Panhandle. Besides the small moisture chance, colder air is on the way, expect lows to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Saturday is looking chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy NE winds. Wind chill values will be in the 20s & 30s.