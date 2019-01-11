The 35th Annual Tri-State Open Chili kick-off benefits Make-a-Wish

All proceeds from the event benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas to grant more wishes for local children battling critical illnesses in the Texas Panhandle.
By Nyzah McDonald | January 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:29 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Tri-State Open Chili Championship is back for another year.

Tomorrow, over 100 teams will compete for a chance to qualify for Terlingua International Chili Championship (TICC).

The teams work all day in a hot kitchen to concoct the perfect chili.

There will also be an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment and participate in a silent auction.

Last year’s even brought in over 2,000 people to taste and test chili for a good cause.

Doors open to the public at 11:00 a.m. and the cook-off continues until the chili runs out.

