Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to offer Master Wellness Program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering a Master Wellness Volunteer Program to help educate the community on researched based wellness and nutrition.
Beginning in January, the Master Wellness Volunteer Program is set to teach volunteers a variety of skills to live a healthier lifestyle so they can encourage others to do the same.
2018 Wellness Volunteer Deadra Carver discussed how she learned proper nutrition through the program.
“I mean, you read and you hear things online and all those fads and stuff on TV, but, it was really kind of nice to hear and learn how to cook different things and how to use things in your own kitchen and stretch your food dollars and how to eat healthier without having to spend a whole lot of money,” said Carver.
“Well, we hope that the students can learn to adopt behaviors that can impact their health and wellness and impact their lives in the future," said County Extension Agent for Potter County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Lizabeth Gresham. "They are going to receive 40 hours of training.”
Participants in the training have a list of requirements that include passing a certification exam, completing a 40 hour internship through the local County Extension Agent and completing monthly activity reports.
After they complete the course, participants can volunteer at work sites, community events and schools to teach wellness.
“One of the things I did was partner with one of the local agents and went into some of the local schools, the elementary schools and we did the walk across Texas curriculum with them,” said Carver.
If you would like to sign up to become a Master Wellness Volunteer and help the community learn about nutrition and wellness click here.
The Master Wellness Volunteer Program will take place from January 22 to February 19.
The first and last session will be at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Potter County, while sessions in between will take place online.
Anyone interested in the program can register online. The cost is $75.00 per person or $25.00 for those with a student I.D.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.