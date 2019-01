It’s a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s. Scattered rain showers will be possible through the day and overnight. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Panhandle. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with highs much cooler than yesterday in the 40′s. We stay in the 40′s through the weekend. Warmer temps return next week with highs warming back into the 50′s and low 60′s under mostly sunny skies.