Salvation Army falls $20,000 short in Red Kettle campaign goal

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army in Amarillo is the biggest shelter in the Panhandle, providing a bed for more than 200 people a night.
It’s why the organization says funding for programs are a vital part to caring for those in need.
The Salvation Army had a goal of raising $250,000 for its red kettle campaign this past holiday season.
The nonprofit says they fell about $20,000 short of it’s goal.
“The Red Kettle campaign that the Salvation Army does is the single biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Kraig Stockstill, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army in Amarillo. “Those funds are vitally important for social services right here in Amarillo because we can use those funds to help families in need.”
A teenager who raised $1,300 for the nonprofit this holiday season is showing how the community can help bridge the gap when money lacks.
“What an amazing way for one person to make a difference,” said Stephanie Pena, “They say that one person makes a difference, and they really do. He had the support of his parents to be able to help him fulfill his dream.”
January is one of the biggest months for the nonprofit, helping people who come through the doors needing assistance.
“I know at the beginning of the year, we are seeing people come in that have maybe used some of the money they they have for Christmas gifts, but they’ve now lost their jobs so they need help with the rent or utilities,” said Pena. “Maybe some of them are coming in that are just coming in to Amarillo to find a new job, they need help with clothing and things like that. The Salvation Army is able to give out clothing vouchers and things like that.”
Whether a person is working to get out of homelessness, or needing emergency assistance so they don’t become homeless, The Salvation Army is reminding the community that every dollar counts to help keep its programs running during the year.
If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can mail a check to the main office at 400 S. Harrison Street.
