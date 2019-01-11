Panhandle fire crews battling structure fire on west side of city

By Jacob Helker | January 11, 2019 at 8:46 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:22 AM

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) - Fire crews in Panhandle are asking the public to take caution as they fight a structure fire near the 900 block of Charles Street.

According to the Panhandle Herald, residents are asked to avoid the areas of 8th and N. Franklin Street to 11th Street and from Franklin to Oak Streets.

The report also said that residents are asked to keep from “gawking” at the fire to allow firefighters to better assist those affected.

A fund has been set up to assist those affected by the fire at Happy State Bank in Panhandle.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can make a deposit to the account for Theresa and Todd Lindsey.

