Officer shot, killed while investigating crash in CA; suspect found dead

DAVIS, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The Davis Police Department says officer Natalie Corona was shot while investigating a three-vehicle crash on Thursday.
Officials say she was 22 years old, completed police academy in July and had been out on her own patrolling for just a few weeks.
Corona followed in her father’s footsteps to work in law enforcement. She is survived by her parents.
There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.
“An officer responded to the area for 5th and D Street, a three-car accident of some sort. As she was investigating the car crash for some reason shots were fired. The officer sustained a bullet wound and was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center.” said Lt. Paul Doroshov of Davis Police Dept.
Officials say the suspected shooter was later found dead in a nearby home.
They say it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The slaying of Corona comes a day after a Shreveport, LA, officer was shot several times and killed as she was preparing to go on duty.
Chatéri Payne, 22, was a rookie officer who had been on the job for less than two months, KSLA reported. The suspect is still at large.
