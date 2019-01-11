Mesalands Community College to acquire armory building, expanding campus

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - Mesalands Community College is set to acquire the New Mexico National Guard Armory Building to be used for a student center and athletics complex.
Mesaland Community College’s purchase of the 21,540 square-foot armory building was recently approved by the New Mexico Higher Education Department and the New Mexico State Board of Finance.
The New Mexico State Armory Board is selling the building, along with the associated real estate property of 7.86 acres, to the community college for $1.
“The armory is critical to meeting our strategic goal of increasing on-campus enrollment and expanding the services we provide for our students,” said President of Mesalands Community College Dr. John Groesbeck.
The school said the facility will be used for a student center, indoor student activities and an art gallery. The armory also comes with a commercial kitchen, cafeteria and a full gym with men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Dr. Groesbeck said the City of Tucumcari will also benefit from the acquisition of the armory building.
“Increasing the number of on-campus, residential students at Mesalands Community College will have a positive impact on the economic development of this region,” said Dr. Groesbeck.
The armory is located at 1200 South Eleventh Street, adjacent to Mesalands Community College.
The school anticipates to open the new student center/athletics complex in the fall of 2020.
