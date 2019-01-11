Lone Star Ballet announced new educational entertainment program coming to the stage

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Lone Star Ballet is bringing a new show to the Panhandle that is both entertaining and educational.
The ballet is currently rehearsing for their new play Remember the Alamo, coming to the stage on January 25.
This new educational program will incorporates dance, song and history. Playwright King Hill discussed his passion for the Alamo and why he was precise when writing this historical play.
“For students, as well as adults, this show has two components. The first is educational, which fits our mission statement to provide educational opportunities in the arts, and the second is entertainment. It fulfills both,” said Hill.
Hill wrote the play based off of the Texas Essential Knowledge Skills, or TEKS standards for fourth and seventh grade, that way students are learning required standards while enjoying the performance.
While the dancers are excited for the performance, they’re also excited about their newly renovated dance floor.
“We started all of this rehearsal time period on a brand new floor. The floor that we had was a little bit wonky,” said Artistic Director for Lone Star Ballet Vicki McLean.
The new dance floors are essential to the ballet, improving the quality of performances and the health of their dancers.
“It’s been great so far," said Professional Company Member Boyud Burch. "Our bodies and everyone has been saying how we don’t hurt as much, like our joints feel good and everything and that our feet don’t hurt and everything. So, that’s really good because that’s taking care of ourselves and making sure that like our careers can go beyond Lone Star and everything.”
With the dancers ready to perform later this month, 2,500 students will soon view history through a different form.
“When a student experiences first-hand arts and theatrical production, it actually stimulates the brain in a neuropathic way," said Executive Director for Window on a Wider World Catherine Meck. "It promotes their developmental learning as well as educational and their social skills as well.”
Remember the Alamo will take place at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on January 25 at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at panhandletickets.com
