Former Levelland QB Nick Gerber transfers from Tech to West Texas A&M

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was news that first broke on Twitter, confirmed by KCBD Sports – that former Levelland standout QB will transfer from Texas Tech to West Texas A&M.
The former Lobo gunslinger was a preferred walk-on for the Red Raiders last season.
Before coming to Texas Tech, Gerber was at Tyler Junior College for one season.
While at Tyler JC, he played in eight games during his true freshman campaign, where he completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 624 yards and two touchdowns.
His senior season at Levelland, he threw for 77 touchdowns, breaking the single-season record for a quarterback from the State of Texas.
