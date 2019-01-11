Bell works to shape future of transportation with new Nexus aircraft

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Bell is working to shape the future of transportation with their new Nexus aircraft.
The Nexus is an Osprey type vehicle with six propellers designed to fly like both a helicopter and an airplane.
The craft is a concept of urban air mobility, meaning an on-demand air taxi service may not be too far away.
According to their website, Belll is actively collecting data to help shape the future flight controls of aviation. Bell says the critical last step is designing a flight control ecosystem that allows individuals to safely and efficiently operate urban air vehicles.
Bell hopes to see Nexus in the air by the mid 2020′s.
