Amarillo Reads program to offer more than just reading books

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Downtown Library has kicked off its winter Amarillo Reads program with events to celebrate the life and work of author Ray Bradbury.
The program is open to the public and one of the events will have a panel of experts to discuss the art, history and science of tattoos.
“Today, tattoos are a very common place but when Ray Bradbury was writing, they were a little more edgy,” said Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator Stacy Clopton Yates. “Since tattoos play such an important role in one of his most important books, we thought, ‘Let’s look at tattoos themselves.’ A lot of people have tattoos that mean something really important. They are their children’s names, or a work of art, or a piece of poetry that speaks to them or made a difference at an important time in their life. We want to look at that, and that’s why we planned this program around the art and science of tattoos.”
Ray Bradbury was a science-fiction author who the Pulitzer Board described as, “One of the rare individuals whose writing changed the way people think.”
“He was the person that’s pretty much been considered the person who brought science-fiction into mainstream literature,” said Amarillo Public Library Program Specialist Cynthia Hunt.
Hunt said coming to this program is a great way to reduce screen time and understand issues Bradbury wrote about that still occur today.
“Issues that he deals with are still so important today,” said Hunt. “Issues like censorship, racism, all kinds of different things like technology and how it’s distancing one another. People are glued to their phones instead of talking to each other face to face and that’s one of the things that Bradbury tends to want to address.”
You can find the winter Amarillo Reads program event dates below:
- January 22 - Fahrenheit 451 (1966), 5:30 p.m.
- January 29 - Something Wicked This Way Comes, 5:30 p.m.
- February 5 - The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit, 5:30 p.m.
- February 12 - The Illustrated Man, 5:30 p.m.
- January 24 - Fahrenheit 451, 12:15 p.m.
- February 28 - The Illustrated Man, 12:15 p.m.
- February 2 - Burning, Banning, Burying: Censorship and Protection of the Written Word, 10:00 a.m.
- February 23 - The Art and Science of Tattoos, 10:00 a.m.
All events will take place at the Downtown Library. For more information, call (806)378-3051 or visit the Amarillo Public Library website.
