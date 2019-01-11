Amarillo Reads program to offer more than just reading books

“Today, tattoos are a very common place but when Ray Bradbury was writing, they were a little more edgy,” said Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator Stacy Clopton Yates. “Since tattoos play such an important role in one of his most important books, we thought, ‘Let’s look at tattoos themselves.’ A lot of people have tattoos that mean something really important. They are their children’s names, or a work of art, or a piece of poetry that speaks to them or made a difference at an important time in their life. We want to look at that, and that’s why we planned this program around the art and science of tattoos.”