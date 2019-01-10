Warm Thursday, cold front arrives tomorrow

It will be warm and dry for your Thursday with temps starting off in the 20′s and 30′s. Afternoon temps will be back above normal in the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Skies will be partly cloudy. A cloud front will move through overnight. rain showers will move through overnight into Friday. Temps will be much colder tomorrow dropping into the low 40′s. We stay cold through Saturday before warming back into the 50′s Sunday into Monday. We stay dry through the weekend and into next week.