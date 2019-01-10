Volunteers, donations needed in advance of survey of Amarillo’s homeless

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -The City of Amarillo and organizations that serve the area’s homeless are asking for help ahead of the city’s annual Point In Time count on Jan. 24.
The survey is distributed to those without housing around the area and is used to determine how many are living without housing.
Data from the yearly survey is then used by the local government and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the effectiveness of programs designed to assist homeless people.
The City of Amarillo is holding an informational meeting for potential volunteers on Jan. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Room 273 of the Simms Municipal Building in Amarillo.
Volunteers will distribute the survey to homeless people living across the city.
Guyon Saunders Resource Center is asking for donations ahead of the count.
According to a news release, the organization is in need of the following items:
- Instant coffee and hot chocolate
- Packs of tissues
- Socks
- Ramen noodle cups
- Pop-Tarts
- Vienna sausages
- Mittens and gloves
- Winter hats
- Feminine hygiene products
- Travel size bars of soap and hand sanitizer
- Wash cloths
- Travel size shampoo and conditioner
- Travel size toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Chapstick
- Cough drops
- Adhesive bandages
- Emergen-C supplement powder
- Bottled water
- Hand warmers
- Instant oatmeal
- Candy
All items can be brought to the Guyon Saunders Resource Center at 200 S. Tyler in Amarillo until Jan. 18.
