Video shows daring helicopter rescue of injured skier in French Alps

PASSY, FRANCE (CNN) – The daring helicopter rescue was documented on video
A collage of videos posted to Facebook by user, Nicolas Derely, show the dramatic helicopter rescue of an injured skier from the Pass of Anterne in Passy, France by French mountain police.
The man, identified as Bruno, became exhausted and suffered an agonizing fall.
The helicopter was dispatched to help Bruno while he was immobile on the French Alps.
The aircraft got so close to attempt the rescue that its nose wedged into the snow as it flew within inches of the mountainside.
Its rotor blades were inches from the snow
The rescue attempt was made above cloud level, at a reported altitude of about 7,000 feet.
The crew was able to land, rescue the skier and hoist him up to safety.
Bruno was transferred to an area hospital and will reportedly be okay.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.