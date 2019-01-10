Potter County Airbnb hosts earn $1.3 million with 21,000 guests in 2018

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Airbnb has announced that hosts in Potter County earned a combined $1.3 million in supplemental income while welcoming around 21,000 guests to the area in 2018.
According to a news release, there are now more than 30,000 Texas residents who share their homes as Airbnb hosts.
The news release goes on to say that data indicates that Airbnb and its host community appear to be complementing the Texas hotel industry.
When you search Airbnb for homes in Amarillo, there are 177 homes available with over 12,000 guest reviews. The homes in the Amarillo area are rated an average of 4.9 out of five stars.
If you’re looking to visit the area or recommend a local Airbnb for a friend, you may want to check out options like these:
Four blocks from downtown Amarillo, the newly remodeled Texas Space is near 35 eateries, the Esquire Jazz club and the baseball stadium.
The Cottage on Crockett Street was built in 1929 and is located in a neighborhood surrounded by historical homes. The cottage is two blocks from I-40 and is close to downtown Amarillo, Wolflin Village and Wolflin Square.
The Firestone Amarillo is an exclusive lifestyle community built in the 1930′s Firestone building. The apartment is close to restaurants, nightlife and more in downtown Amarillo.
If you’re looking for a country getaway, the Beautiful Barngalow is located four miles south of I-40 in Bushland. The home is 10 minutes from Amarillo and just five miles from the famous Cadillac Ranch.
If you’re heading to Palo Duro Canyon, the Coyote Tiny Cabin is just 1.5 miles from the entrance to Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
The Nocona Lodge at Palo Duro Canyon is a spacious lodge adjacent to the rim of the canyon. This lodge offers panoramic views of the Palo Duro Canyon with enough room to entertain eight guests.
Whether you’re looking for an upscale apartment just blocks from Amarillo’s nightlife or you’re looking for a quiet getaway at the second largest canyon in the United States, Amarillo offers a variety of homes through Airbnb.
