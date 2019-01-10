Moisture Chances For Some

Tonight is looking not as cold with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday is looking unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies early on but clouds will start to increase by late day.
We are currently closely watching a cutoff low, which could bring moisture to the area by Friday and into Saturday. Models have been all over the place as always with cutoff lows but latest trends want to keep us a bit drier. Regardless stay tuned for updates as the forecast will change.