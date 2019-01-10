2 hospitalized after crash involving vehicle and train

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle versus train incident took place in Canyon on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the collision took place on Highway 60, six miles west of Canyon.
Two people were hospitalized and taken to Northwest Texas Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Troopers are still on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
