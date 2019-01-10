DPS confiscates over 160 pounds of drugs in Donley County bust

DONLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people are behind bars after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 164 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Donley County on Tuesday.
Around 2:56 p.m., a trooper stopped an SUV towing a U-Haul trailer for a traffic violation.
A DPS K9 unit was called to the scene, and detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
When the trailer was searched, the trooper found 13 boxes full of packaged marijuana, as well as a four pound package of THC wax.
Timothy Robinson and Sahenette Brooks were both arrested for felony possession of marijuana.\
Both were booked into the Donley County jail.
