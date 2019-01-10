Caprock prepares for a big face off against Palo Duro

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns are having a great season so far with a 20-2 overall record and they’re undefeated in district play but hey believe there’s still work to be done.
“Well right now we have an impressive record but we’ve still got work to do. There’s still nine games left in our season, nine guaranteed games but we have to earn the ones after that but we’ve still got some work to do and we’ve done a good job so far.” said head coach Reggie Gibbs.
This Friday the longhorns will host a Palo Duro team that's just as hot as they are.
“We’re not going to change anything we’re doing. We’re going to try to keep the game up tempo because of course we know those guys want to run. I think it’s going to come down to execution and possibly who has the ball last," said Gibbs. "We’re not going to change anything we’re doing. We’re going to try and go out execute those guys and try to hopefully get some stops and maybe get those guys to miss a couple and we can get an extra basket here and there.”
As for the players they’re ready to do whatever it takes to walk off the court with their 21st win of the year.
“I’m not trying to let my team down. They know what I’m capable of doing and I know what I can do. We’re just trying to win and keep winning and keep our reputation up.” said senior forward Toon Gatkek.
Chris Wilson’s big play ability usually causes him to be double teamed but it gives him the chance to make his teammates better.
“I’ve got to adjust to that. I have to back off a little and let some of the other guys step up and make big plays.” said senior guard Chris Wilson.
Trusting each other and playing hard every play has been vital to the longhorns great season.
"It stems from three years being with me. They’re starting to buy into some things I told them the first year I came here one of the things i like is that we’re really starting to get after people and we’re really starting to trust each other a little bit and we’re playing hard and that’s one thing I ask from them just to play hard.” said Coach Gibbs.
The Longhorns and Dons will square off 7:30 p.m. this Friday at the Rock.
