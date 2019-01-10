Barrio Wellness Clinic event will offer screenings, treatment at no cost

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Four sponsors are partnering to bring the next Barrio Wellness Clinic to Christian Heritage Church on Jan. 12.
The clinic will offer free treatment and screenings for disease, as well as a handwashing class and multiple immunizations.
A Medicaid provider booth will also be set up to help those interested in receiving benefits.
Amarillo Public Health Department officials will be on-hand to provide information on communicable diseases such as lice adn pink eye.
Spanish interpreters will be preset as necessary.
Dozens of exhibitors, including the Texas Tech University School of Pharmacy and Broome Optical will also be present to provide information on products available.
The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
