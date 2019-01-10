Amarillo Sod Poodles announce manager, coaching staff for inaugural season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced the team field manager and coaching staff for the 2019 inaugural season.
In a news release, the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that Phillip Wellman will serve as the team field manager. This season will be Wellman’s fourth season in the Padres organization managing their Double-A affiliate. The 2019 season will be his 31st season as a coach and 20th season as a minor league manager.
Accompanying Wellman will be pitching coach Jimmy Jones, hitting coach Raul Padron, coach Freddy Flores, athletic trainers Nick Coberly and Drew Garner and strength and conditioning coach Drew Heithoff.
“The Sod Poodles are thrilled to welcome one of the most experienced and competitive managers in professional baseball,” said Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “With Phillip’s leadership, knowledgeable coaching staff and a roster full of talented prospects from the San Diego Padres, we couldn’t imagine a better way to begin our inaugural season. Year after year, our goal will be to compete for a Texas League Championship and bring the title home to Amarillo. Phillip is one of the most charismatic and community-oriented managers in the game that we know our fans are going to love and we can’t wait to welcome him to our city.”
The inaugural home opener for the Sod Poodles will be on Monday, April 8 against the Midland Rockhounds for a three-game set.
