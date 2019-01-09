Woodstock 50th anniversary festival coming this summer

(Gray News) – Half a century after the original “3 Days of Peace & Music,” the Woodstock Music & Arts Fair is returning to upstate New York for its 50th anniversary celebration.
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang is producing the latest incarnation of the iconic 1969 festival.
"The original festival in '69 was a reaction by the youth of the time to the causes we felt compelled to fight for - civil rights, women's rights, and the antiwar movement, and it gave way to our mission to share peace, love and music,” the 74-year-old Lang said.
“Today, we're experiencing similar disconnects in our country, and one thing we've learned is that music has the power to bring people together. So, it's time to bring the Woodstock spirit back, get involved and make our voices heard."
The three-day event will take place Aug. 16-18 on a 1,000-acre site at Watkins Glen International. The grounds will include areas for tents, RVs, vans, and more premium camping options.
No acts have been announced yet, but the festival promises three main stages, bringing together more than 60 of the biggest names and emerging talent in rock, hip hop, pop and country. The lineup and general on-sale information will be announced over the coming weeks, organizers said.
The original Woodstock festival was held Aug. 15-18, 1969, in a muddy field in Bethel, NY, attracting an audience of around 400,000 people and becoming a pivotal moment in popular music history.
The event was captured in the Academy Award-winning documentary “Woodstock” and the album “Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More.”
More than 30 acts performed over the weekend, including Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, Arlo Guthrie, Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
Over the years, multiple Woodstock events have been held.
A 25th anniversary festival called Woodstock '94 took place on Winston Farm in Saugerties, NY.
Five years later, Woodstock ’99 was held in Rome, NY, to mark the 30th anniversary. It was marred by violence, fires and reported gang rapes.
Organizers say they’re returning to the festival's foundational intent of harmony and compassion.
"The Woodstock 50th Anniversary will be about sharing an experience with great artists and encouraging people to get educated and involved in the social issues impacting everyone on the planet," Lang said.
“It’s so inspiring to see young people today channeling their passion into causes they care about. That’s something that’s always been a part of Woodstock’s mission, and it’s a big focus at the 50th festival.”
