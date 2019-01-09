Wildorado High School students develop cattle company

WILDORADO, TX (KFDA) - Students from Wildorado High School are taking control of their education by developing their own cow-calf operation.
After a day of judging horses, Wildorado High School Teacher Cody Bonds turned to one of his students and brought up an idea that would soon change his student’s education.
“Mr. Bonds pitched the idea about starting a cow-calf operation and I was on board right away. I was so happy,” said Wildorado High School Sophomore Kade Flowers.
From there, students took initiative and pitched the idea to parents, teachers and the district to receive approval.
After gaining approval, the students began to breed, raise and market their own black Angus calf crops.
“Well, we bought five open heifers, which we artificial inseminated, and then we bought 15 pairs, which are a heifer and a calf," said Flowers.
Although students move and help feed the cattle, the program doesn’t stop there.
“They also get to do the fun stuff where we get to artificially inseminate and preg-check and do things like that," said Bonds.
The students are also developing advertisements and managing a marketing strategy to sell their cattle in March, acting as advertising, marketing and PR consultants.
One of the ads that they created was even published in a magazine to promote their cattle company.
“Then, once we got that information, we just started from there with Adobe Flash player and stuff like that and we just made it from there," said Sophomore Angelica Esparza.
The students behind the Wildorado Cattle Company are not your normal school group project, all thanks to an idea after a day of judging horses.
