Turn Center to introduce after school dyslexia program

The Turn Center's recently announced Director of Dyslexia Services Kris Smith is pushing to add an after-school program for kids with dyslexia.
The after school program will have five classrooms in the Turn Center’s new expansion project, which hopes to break ground this year.
“We currently do not offer dyslexia services, so this is brand new and something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Turn Center Director of Development Carolina Walden. “Right now, we’re looking at after school, so that would give time slots where parents can bring their children to receive services for one hour during the week.”
Turn Center directors said although there are existing dyslexia programs in Amarillo, there are so many children with dyslexia that the need exceeds the programs that schools and private practitioners currently offer.
“We’re only gonna be able to help so many children and there are way more children with dyslexia than we’ll ever be able to help,” said Turn Center Executive Director Bruce Moseley. “Even when this program is at capacity, we’ll only be scratching the surface. The promising thing is that we know this works. These kids are highly intelligent. So while it’s a learning disability, it’s not an intellectual disability. These are some of the brightest children in our community.”
Moseley said this program has been highly requested from parents for years.
“It’s a big deal for the Amarillo community,” said Moseley. “It’s been a long time coming for there to be something outside of the school system. The school system does a great job with the resources they have, but there’s so many children and there’s only so many people who can help. That’s why we’ve decided to do the after school program.”
In the meantime, Amarillo College has partnered up with Turn Center to give them a room at their west campus to begin their dyslexia program by March.
Turn Center is currently seeking dyslexia specialists for the new program.
