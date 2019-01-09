Turn Center to introduce after school dyslexia program

“We’re only gonna be able to help so many children and there are way more children with dyslexia than we’ll ever be able to help,” said Turn Center Executive Director Bruce Moseley. “Even when this program is at capacity, we’ll only be scratching the surface. The promising thing is that we know this works. These kids are highly intelligent. So while it’s a learning disability, it’s not an intellectual disability. These are some of the brightest children in our community.”