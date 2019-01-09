SHERIFF: Daughters tried to run over their mother with vehicle days before murder

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The investigation continues into the tragic death of a Pike County woman, who investigators say was killed by her children.
Just days before the mother of four was found dead, she called deputies to her residence for help.
According to the Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton, the girls tried to run over their mom with a vehicle prior to her death. The mother did not want to press charges after this incident.
“This is probably one of the worse ones I’ve worked,” said Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell, regarding the brutal killing of Erica Hall.
Her murder not only shocked the Magnolia community, but affected law officers, like Bell, who have children.
Wednesday, just two days before she was repeatedly stabbed and shot, the 32-year-old victim made a disturbance call to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, reporting an unruly juvenile.
“This was our second response out there. We did go out there days earlier with an incident involving the mom, and I believe the 14-year-old," said Bell. “Deputies talked with the mom. Mom, at the time, she did not want to file any charges against the 14-year-old.”
“They were like children having problems,” said Robin Coney, Hall’s aunt. “She was trying to get them help and stuff, and was going to send them off because they didn’t go to school."
If under 16 years old, a parent can take a child with behavioral problems to youth court, where it will be determined if the child qualifies for detention or a training school.
(Parents should let law enforcement know, as soon as possible, if they have been threaten or abused by the child.)
“We have got to get a better handle on this when stuff like this happens," added Bell. “We’ve got to report it through the youth court so we can get a proceeding done. So we can try to see what’s going on with these kids. No one ever wants to hear about kids taking their mother’s life. It’s just a tragedy to happen.”
The 12-year-old has had a hearing and will undergo a psychological evaluation, and make another appearance before the youth court judge.
The 14-year-old is being held in a cell, alone, at the Pike County Jail. She has a $150,000.00 bond.
