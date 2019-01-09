Randall County officials searching for wanted woman

Rosario Juarez Gonzalez, wanted for felony probation violation for theft of property (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 9, 2019 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 10:50 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a woman wanted on a felony probation violation for theft of property.

Rosario Juarez Gonzalez is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a felony probation violation for theft of property over $1,500 and under $20,000.

If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

