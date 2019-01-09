Randall County officials searching for wanted woman

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a woman wanted on a felony probation violation for theft of property.
Rosario Juarez Gonzalez is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a felony probation violation for theft of property over $1,500 and under $20,000.
If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
