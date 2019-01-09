Prosecutors in 2 states reportedly looking into R. Kelly abuse allegations

(Gray News) – R. Kelly could be facing legal trouble after a documentary series aired allegations that the singer had engaged in a long pattern of abusive and predatory behavior against young women, and even pedophilia.
Prosecutors in Georgia and Illinois are reportedly seeking witnesses and evidence to corroborate the claims made in the Lifetime network’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” which aired last week.
A lawyer for Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the exposé, told CNN that the Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia contacted him after the series aired.
Gerald Griggs, the attorney, said the Fulton DA is investigating Kelly. A public information officer for the DA, however, declined to comment when CNN called to confirm the investigation.
But Griggs said the DA asked him to provide a list of witnesses to events that allegedly occurred at Kelly’s house in a northern Atlanta suburb in 2017.
A Chicago prosecutor, meanwhile, is asking any victims or witnesses to the allegations against Kelly to contact her office.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters on Tuesday that she was “sickened” by the allegations made in the documentary series.
Foxx, though, said there is no active investigation underway against Kelly; launching one would first require victims and witnesses to come forward.
Kelly was acquitted in Cook County of 14 counts of child pornography in 2008. Those charges were related to a videotape which prosecutors said showed Kelly engaged in graphic sexual acts with a girl who might have been as young as 13 when the video was recorded.
Kelly, a Chicago native, still owns a house in the Chicago area.
The singer’s representatives have denied the allegations against him.
