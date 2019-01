It’s starting off to be a chilly morning with temps in the 20′s and low 30′s. With the wind chill temps will feel into the 20′s and teens. Skies will be mostly clear this morning turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Thursday will be warmer back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Friday into the weekend will be colder dropping back into the 40′s. Rain and snow will be possible Friday into Saturday.