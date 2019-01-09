Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum spokesperson says museum is not closing

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A spokesperson with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum said the museum is not closing anytime soon, despite recent reports from two state media groups.
The Texas Standard and Texas Observer published reports this week saying the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum has seen steadily declining attendance and state funding, prompting them to ask if the museum can survive.
In response, Spokeswoman Stephanie Price said the staff and board want to assure the public that the museum is not closing.
“We have a plan in place and are working to fundraise and support PPHM for a long time to come,” said Price. “People can support us by most importantly donating and becoming members but also by attending special events and just general visitation.”
Donations can be made at the PPHM website.
This is an ongoing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
