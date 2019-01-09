Oklahoma game warden catches poacher on dating app

MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK (KFDA) - An Oklahoma game warden’s personal life and professional life came together when the woman he was talking to on a dating app admitted to illegally hunting a deer.
Game Warden Cannon Harrison shared his story on the Oklahoma Game Warden’s Facebook page.
While talking through the dating app, the woman told Harrison she had ‘just shot a bigo buck’ by spotlight at her ranch.
Harrison asked the woman to send photos of the deer, to which she obliged.
Not knowing she was speaking to the Oklahoma game warden, the woman’s date night took a turn for the worse.
Oklahoma game wardens went to the property where the deer was killed to make the illegal deer case.
According to their Facebook post, the woman has already pleaded guilty and paid multiple fines.
